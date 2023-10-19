EFCC arrests 46 cybercriminals in C/River, A/Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 46 persons for internet fraud in Calabar LGA, Cross River State; and Eket LGA of Akwa…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 46 persons for internet fraud in Calabar LGA, Cross River State; and Eket LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, stated in a press statement that sophisticated mobile phones, six exotic cars and laptops were recovered from the suspects.

The statement reads in part: “Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 46 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations within Calabar, Cross River State, and Eket LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

“While the Calabar suspects were arrested on October 13, 2023, their Eket counterparts were nabbed on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Both arrests were intelligence-based.”

