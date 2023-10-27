Education tops Gov Yusuf’s 2024 budget 

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has proposed a N350 billion appropriation bill for the 2024 fiscal year, with education sector getting the highest allocation of N95 billion.

The governor, who tagged the appropriation bill “budget of restoration and transformation,” said, it was informed by the compelling need to fulfill all campaign promises to the citizens of Kano.

He revealed that the opening balance stands at N10bn, revenue recurrent expenditure is N134.4bn (representing 38 percent).

Salaries would gulp N85.739bn for Civil Servants and Political Office Holders plus allowances and overhead and other expenditure stood at N78.4 Billion.

Governor Yusuf said Capital Expenditure stands at N215,194,821.25 billion which (represents 62 percent of the total Budgetary Allocations.

Breaking down the Budget, he said, Education will get N95.389bn representing 29.97 percent of the total budget; health gets N51.4bn, Works and Housing N40.4bn, Transport N4.8bn, Physical Planning N5.1bn and Agriculture gets N11bn among others.

The Governor noted that human capital development, promoting the general welfare of Kano people, ensuring security of lives, provisions of strategic health, achieving food security, creating opportunity for Jobs and business and strengthening Inter and Non Governmental partnership remain cardinal principles of his administration.

He assured that his Government would block leakages and monitor all the State MDAs and establish a standing committee on the revenue committee to ensure transparency in the running of the government.

Responding, the speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Ismail Falgore, assured that the House will immediately swing to action to pass the budget in good time to help the state keep to its January to December budget circle, adding that this will be done without compromising on processes.