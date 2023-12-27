Edo will produce first female governor – LP guber aspirant 

Dr. Loretta Ogboro-Okor, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial aspirant for Edo State, has vowed to make history as Nigeria’s first elected female governor. Ogboro-Okor promised to…

Dr. Loretta Ogboro-Okor, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial aspirant for Edo State, has vowed to make history as Nigeria’s first elected female governor.

Ogboro-Okor promised to defy conventional wisdom that expects female candidates to step aside for males.

She told Channels TV on Wednesday that with the growing sisterhood in Edo State which resulted in producing first female senator, the state is poised to make history again.

She said, “These are things that are always happening but we are here to actually change conventional wisdom and is not actually what the people think.

“But again you see this narrative of female coming to tell the female to step down for a male aspirant, I think all these things are in the past; it has changed.

“Who propagated these narratives? These are all social constructs that a particular subset of society will push, what do I mean, we have females being about 50 per cent of our population.

“On election day just take a good look at that queue and the number of women in the queue. Over the years, the women have realized that actually we made things happen.

“But the narrative that is being pushed has been quite different and this awakening has now risen and now is in our doorsteps. Rest assured that we are not actually going to swallow another person’s narrative at this time.

“The sisterhood is very strong and Edo State is unique because we produced the first elected female senator in the whole of Nigeria and we are on the verge of making history again. We are going to produce the first elected female governor.

“The people of Edo right now are saying that they want something new, they want something fresh, they want to try something different.”