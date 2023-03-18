Edo: Thugs invade IDPs’ camp, snatch voting materials

There was pandemonium at units 11 and 17 in Eresoyen Primary School Uhogua- Iguoshodin community, Ovia South East Local Government Area of Edo State, when gunmen stormed the centres.

It was learnt that INEC officials arrived at the polling units with election materials at about 7:30am and commenced accreditation at 8:30 am.

It was gathered that gunmen numbering three stormed the area shooting sporadically. They reportedly snatched the BVAS machine, ballot boxes and papers in the process. A voter who spoke to Daily Trust said the scenario like a war zone.

“As people gathered to vote, gunmen stormed the camp with their vehicles and started shooting sporadically and the people ran into the bush for safety.