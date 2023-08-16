Edo residents lament deplorable state of Ekehuan-Obgiyoho road

Residents and motorists plying the Obgiyoho road have called on the state government to expedite the pace of construction of the Upper Ekehuan-Ogbiyioho road now…

Residents and motorists plying the Obgiyoho road have called on the state government to expedite the pace of construction of the Upper Ekehuan-Ogbiyioho road now in a deplorable state.

Some of the residents and motorists who spoke to City &Crime said the road had become a nightmare for them to reach the city centre.

One of the residents, Mr Isaac Philip, said the transportation fare had increased from between N300 and N400, to N500 and N700 per trip.

“We are unable to go out on a daily basis as we used to do because of the high cost of transportation. Most people do go out now when they have an important assignment to execute in town.

“The worst hit stretch of the road is the Oghede and Ago-Ivbigie section of the road, leading to the Gelegele port. This section has become impassable for high calibre vehicles like heavy duty trucks, a situation which has been made worse by current excessive rainfall. Motorists find it difficult to ply the road,” he siad.

He lamented that he is spending over N1200 a day on transportation fare and called on the government to come to their aid.

A motorist, Osahon Osasu, who spoke on the development, said they have to visit a mechanic workshop on a daily basis to repair one or two parts of their vehicle.

He said, “We are finding it difficult to move on the road as a result of the deplorable state of the road. Many of us have abandoned the roads for other fairly good roads to save our vehicles.”

He said motorists have to increase transportation fare because they are battling high cost of fuel as well as deplorable roads.

Others who spoke to City & Crime lamented that the hardship is telling on them as they have other bills to pay.

City & Crime reports that the first phase of the road which is 8.3 kilometre was awarded to Heartland Construction Company in 2019.

