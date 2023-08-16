Drugs worth N22m intercepted at Kebbi border

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Command has seized 138 packs of tramakings/tramadol worth N22m at Kamba- border in Kebbi State. Other drugs seized include 81…

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Command has seized 138 packs of tramakings/tramadol worth N22m at Kamba- border in Kebbi State.

Other drugs seized include 81 table size cannabis Sativa and a Toyota Camry conveying the drugs.

Briefing journalists at the NCS headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the Comptroller of Customs, Dr Ben Oramalugo said officers of the command also seized 46 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg, 40 bags of 25kg, 88 bales of second hand clothes and 4,200 litres of PMS and 525 litres of diesel.

While handing the seized drugs to the state NDLEA Commander, Usman Suleiman said his command was able to intercept the items as a result of the sustained synergy with relevant units and other security agencies at border stations in the state.

Bandits abduct 2 farmers, steal food, drugs in Kaduna

Niger: ECOWAS insists on sanctions as northern elders demand withdrawal

He said though the coup d’etat in neighbouring Niger Republic and subsequent border closure has sharply affected their revenue generation drive but the command still manages to rake in ninety-nine million, two hundred and eighty two thousand and forty seven naira (N99,282,547) in the month of July. He said the duty paid value of the seized items is N51,499,314.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...