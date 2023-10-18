Edo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, 11 others for Betsy Obaseki football tourney

Leading Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) clubs, Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Nasarawa Amazons and Delta Queens have been confirmed for this year’s Betsy…

Leading Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) clubs, Edo Queens, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Nasarawa Amazons and Delta Queens have been confirmed for this year’s Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament in Benin City.

Apart from the quintet, organisers have announced Bayelsa Queens, Naija Ratels, Robo Queens, Osun Babes, Confluence Queens, Ekiki Babes, Remo Stars Ladies, Fortress Ladies and Heartland Ladies as the other clubs that will be featuring in the 3rd edition of the tournament.

The Chairman of the Communication Sub-Committee, Cursoe Osagie has said the competition with the theme, “End Gender-Based Violence,” is aimed at harnessing sporting talents in the State.

“Four venues have been scheduled to host this year’s tournament. These are the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, University of Benin Sports Complex, Western Boys High School mini stadium, Edo State College of Nursing and Health Sciences mini stadium and University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“Thirteen prestigious women’s football clubs in the country have confirmed their attendance and participation. The teams will be arriving in Benin City on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023.

“All the required facilities have been put in place as the participating teams will be received on arrival on the same day at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.”

“There will be a press conference, the unveiling of the mascot and the draws for the tournament will be held on Friday, October 20, 20, with kick off on Monday, October 23.

“The draws will be held under the full glare of the media to ensure credibility and transparency,” he said.

The opening match of the tournament will be played on Monday, October 23 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

