Edo gov’ship: Defections won’t affect our chances — PDP chair

The Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Anthony Azeigbemi, has said that the defection of some party members who he described as vocal few will not affect the party’s chances of winning the 2024 governorship election in the state.

Azeigbemi, who stated this in Benin in a chat with newsmen on the state of the nation, said PDP would not die in the state, stressing that the party was bigger than any individual or group.

Azeigbemi, who didn’t mention the names of the vocal few, alleged that they were holding the party to ransom because they didn’t get what they wanted from it.

He said, “I am speaking for the silent majority in PDP that have kept quiet for such a long time seeing political leaders bringing our party to total disrepute.

“A party that gives you a platform to become what you have become, all of a sudden because for whatever reason you don’t get what you think you should get, you start throwing all sorts of mud on that same party. I find that very reprehensible.

“I was talking about them (defectors) when I said there has to be integrity and decency. You were the publicity of this party, you lost the primary of the part…you came to us, this party gave you tickets to the Senate twice.”

