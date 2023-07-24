Edo community appeals as erosion threatens road

The Ayogwiri community in the Uzairue clan in Etsako West LGA of Edo State has appealed to the federal government to come to their…

The Ayogwiri community in the Uzairue clan in Etsako West LGA of Edo State has appealed to the federal government to come to their aid following a gully erosion that is threatening to cut off the Auchi-Agenebode road.

The community penultimate week staged a peaceful protest to register their displeasure and draw the government’s attention to the road.

City & Crime learnt that following the situation travellers to neighbouring communities in Etsako Central and Etsako East LGAs now take the old Auchi-Agenegbode road.

A community leader, Dada Ayokha, said that as a result of the development a journey from Ayogwiri to Fugar which hitherto took 15 minutes now took an hour as drivers had to go to Jattu to join the old Auchi-Agenegbode road.

Ayokha lamented that efforts of the locals to arrest the situation had been in vain as torrential rains swept away whatever little remedial works they put in place on the road.

He, therefore, appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the federal government to intervene.

He further said, “The state government should do something about the road. The road connects three LGAs. Several communities in Etsako East and Central LGAs have been cut off from Etsako West.’’

He noted that with the increase in the price of fuel, transportation fare on the road had tripled.

Musa Ebhomiana, spokesman to the Edo State deputy governor, said, “The state government is aware and will do something about it. The deputy governor is from Jattu-Uzairue and is aware of the deep gully. It’s only after the rains that something serious can be done.”

