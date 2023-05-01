Ed Sheeran wrote seven songs in four hours after wife’s cancer diagnosis

Cherry Seaborn, the wife of English singer, Ed Sheeran, has recalled him writing seven songs in four hours after she was diagnosed with cancer. In emotional…

Cherry Seaborn, the wife of English singer, Ed Sheeran, has recalled him writing seven songs in four hours after she was diagnosed with cancer. In emotional scenes in his new Disney+ documentary, The Sum of It All, the 32-year-old singer can be seen crying as he reflects on his fears that his wife might die, Metro.co.uk reports.

She was diagnosed with a tumour in February 2022 while she was six months pregnant with their second child, and surgery would need to wait until after she had given birth.

Speaking in the documentary, Cherry, 30, said: “We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours. Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and for Ed, if something really intense happens, he’ll go and write a song.”

Cherry gave birth to a baby daughter, Jupiter, one year ago, without needing to give birth early, while the couple also have Lyra Antarctica, two, together.