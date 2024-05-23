ECOWAS parliament members visit Kano schools for sensitisation

Members of the Sixth Legislature of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday paid sensitisation visits to two schools in…

Members of the Sixth Legislature of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday paid sensitisation visits to two schools in Kano State as part of the activities for the Second Extraordinary Session of the parliament, held in Kano.

The delegation, led by the Deputy President of the Senate and Acting Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, visited Aliyu Saidu Bebeji Government Arabic Secondary School and Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN).

At the secondary school, Senator Barau said the visit aimed to bring the parliament closer to the people and allow students to benefit from the parliamentarians’ experiences.

Senator Barau announced donations, including uniforms for all students, a new Sharon vehicle for the school, and N1 million for the teachers. He promised to send tailors to take measurements for the new uniforms.

Paschal A. Agbodike, a member of the parliament representing Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State, also donated N1 million to the school.

The school’s principal, Yusuf Saidu Atiku, praised Senator Barau’s generosity, noting his longstanding commitment to the community.

At MAAUN, the lawmakers interacted with the students, discussing the significance of ECOWAS.

Parliamentarians from 12 countries, including Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote D’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo, participated in the session.