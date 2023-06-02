Oyedepo preaches forgiveness to Plateau IDPs

The president and founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has admonished victims of recent attacks in Plateau State to exhibit the…

The president and founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has admonished victims of recent attacks in Plateau State to exhibit the act of forgiveness, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

He gave the advice on Thursday after delivering relief materials worth over N20 million to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Items donated included bags of rice, beans, vegetable oil, seasoning, maize, yam, blankets, mattresses, insecticide-treated nets, toiletries and many other household items.

Oyedepo also offered an undisclosed amount of cash in aid of victims receiving treatments in hospitals.

The bishop, who was represented by the vice president of the church, Pastor Olayinka Folarinsho, urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to strive to end the security challenges.

Receiving the items on behalf of the IDPs, the paramount ruler thanked Living Faith Church for the show of love and concern.

The monarch urged the church to continue to pray for the protection of lives and property in the state and the country at large.

