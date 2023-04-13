Ebonyi NNPP denies suspending gov’ship candidate

The Ebonyi State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) yesterday denied suspending its governorship candidate in the March 18 polls, Dr. Adol…

The Ebonyi State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) yesterday denied suspending its governorship candidate in the March 18 polls, Dr. Adol Awam Chris.

There were speculations of Chris’ suspension on grounds that he was suspected to have voted for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi in the February 25 poll.

But the deputy chairman of NNPP in the state, Chief Boniface Ibeogu dispelled the claim at a press conference in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Ibeogu insisted that Hon. Solomon Chukwu, a former state chairman of the party remained the only member in the state under suspension.

He said, “We want to state clearly that the leader (Dr. Adol Awam) of the party in the state was never suspended as claimed by the ‘self-acclaimed’ chairman of Echiaba ward.

“We don’t know him. As a matter of fact, his name is not even found in the list of NNPP executives submitted to INEC and the National Working Committee.”

The vice chairman however noted that the substantive chairman of Echiaba ward recognised by the national leadership of the NNPP and INEC is Mr. Ndubuisi Nweke and Alex Ominyi as secretary.