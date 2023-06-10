Ebonyi gets first female SSG

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has appointed Prof. Grace Umezurike as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) making her the first female to…

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has appointed Prof. Grace Umezurike as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) making her the first female to occupy the position in the state’s history.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor.

According to Uzor, the appointment is with immediate effect.

“She will be sworn in on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the executive council chambers of the government house, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.” the statement read. (NAN)

