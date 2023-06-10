✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Ebonyi gets first female SSG

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has appointed Prof. Grace Umezurike as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) making her the first female to…

Ebonyi

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has appointed Prof. Grace Umezurike as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) making her the first female to occupy the position in the state’s history.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor.

According to Uzor, the appointment is with immediate effect.

“She will be sworn in on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the executive council chambers of the government house, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.” the statement read. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: