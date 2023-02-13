Earthquake: Girl rescued after 178 hours under rubble

A young girl, Miray, has been rescued from the rubble of a block of flats in southern Turkey, more than a week after the devastating…

A young girl, Miray, has been rescued from the rubble of a block of flats in southern Turkey, more than a week after the devastating earthquake struck.

Death toll has reached 35,000, since the earthquake struck the country.

BBC reports that Miray had been trapped in the ruins for 178 hours.

Miray, who was rescued on Monday in the city of Adiyaman was attached to a stretcher and carried away by rescue workers.

Workers cheering and shouting “God is great” were shown in a video lifting the girl out of the darkness.

Several others trapped persons were saved on Monday, including a 13-year-old boy, who was trapped for 182 hours.

As focus starts shifting to recovery, with officials looking at shelter, food and healthcare, Turkey authorities have arrested contractors of collapsed buildings

However, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted shortcomings in the response, but during one visit to a disaster zone last week, he appeared to blame fate.

Officials say they have issued 113 arrest warrants in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed, with 12 people taken into custody, including contractors.