Elections: The whole world is watching you, Buhari tells security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has told service chiefs and leadership of the Nigeria Police Force that the global community is watching them.

Buhari specifically said many persons have high expectations, urging them to provide adequate security in ensuring peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The President gave this caution at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, while unveiling critical operational assets procured by the force.

“You should, however, be reminded of my high expectations of your leadership, particularly, in relation to the provision of requisite security that will engender not just stable security space ahead of the general election, but guarantee the credibility of the exercise.”

“In this task, I call on the IGP and indeed, all law enforcement agencies that will be complementing the police in the election security process to note that the eyes of the nation and the global community will be on you all,” Buhari said.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for advancing the police reform agenda of his administration and for several other initiatives he had brought to the Force.

The president later proceeded to unveil a wide range assortment of operational assets acquired to strategically improve on the operational capabilities of the force, particularly in crowd control and anti-riot operations.

A total of 127 operational vehicles which include: Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick Up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick Up vans, anti-riot water cannons, Armored Personnel Carriers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster Buses, Toyota Hiace Ambulances, Mikano Trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles were commissioned.

Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the police will also be unveiled by the president.

Dignitaries present were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade; acting Chairperson of the Police Service Commission, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi and the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi.

Others were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Gambo and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

The equipment commissioned, according to Baba, were for improved strategic and tactical operational deployments, particularly in light of the upcoming 2023 General Elections.

He said the high capacity desktop and laptop computers were to ensure proper enforcement of electoral laws and seamless electioneering process and stabilizing the public space before, during, and after the general elections.

The top cop added that they are also for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NPF to manage civil disorder in line with acceptable national legal framework and global law enforcement protocols.

He also warned all intending troubleshooters to be wary, saying the police had been adequately trained and equipped for strategic deployment before, during, and after the elections for the enforcement of extant laws regulating the conduct of elections in Nigeria.