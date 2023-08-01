D’Tigress to face Mozambique or Cote d’Ivoire in Afrobasket quarter-finals

D’Tigress will face the winners between Mozambique and Cote d’Ivoire in the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket taking place in Rwanda. The two…

D’Tigress will face the winners between Mozambique and Cote d’Ivoire in the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket taking place in Rwanda.

The two sides will face off today and will meet the defending champions, Nigeria who qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Congo DR and Egypt in their two group games.

Nigeria, Cameroon, Rwanda and Mali are the four countries that have qualified for the quarter finals at the ongoing 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

D’Tigess will play their quarter-final opponents on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023 at 9pm.

Other quarterfinal pairings include; Rwanda versus winners between Uganda and DR Congo, Cameroon versus winners between Senegal and Egypt. Hosts Mali will face the winners between Angola versus Guinea.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar has commended them for their excellent performance since the beginning of the tournament.

“As a nation, we want to remind you that we are following and monitoring your exceptional performances in all the events our athletes are participating in.

“So far, you are doing great. We are proud of you and we want you to go all out, fully determined to maintain the lead and raise our nation’s flag high by recording podium finishes. We are solidly behind you. We commend you for making the country proud. Continue to maintain the lead” he said in a statement.

D’Tigress has so far won five continental championships, which include the last three women’s AfroBasket competitions.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...