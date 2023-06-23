DSS: Terrorists planning to attack worship centres during Eid-el-Kabir

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said terrorists are planning to attacks worship and fun centers during Eid-el-Kabir....

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said terrorists are planning to attack worship and fun centres during Eid-el-Kabir.

The DSS spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, stated this in a statement Thursday.

Afunanya enjoined operators and patrons of public places, including markets and malls to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to relevant security agencies.

He said the service had recovered primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from suspected terrorists during a joint operation by the department and its sister security agencies.

He added that the operation along Abuja-Keffi Expressway in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State led to the arrest of a suspected gunrunner, adding that 486 rounds of 7.62 x39mm calibre ammunition, 22 primed IEDs, N31,500, and one Volkswagen Golf car with registration number RBC202XA were recovered during the operation.

The DSS spokesperson stated that the joint security team raided the hideout of a one-time jailbreaker and notorious gang leader at Ejule in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Thursday.

According to him, the suspect’s gang members engaged the troops in a gun duel, saying the gang leader was neutralised while others fled.

The service assured Nigerians that it would continue to partner with sister security agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.

