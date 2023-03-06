DSS registers presence on Social Media

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday formally launched its presence on various Social Media platforms. The service, in a terse…

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday formally launched its presence on various Social Media platforms.

The service, in a terse statement, explained that the development became imperative to enhance engagement with citizens in the country.

The statement, signed by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, clarified that hitherto, the agency did not own or operate any social media account.

According to Afunanya, the secret police’s official handles are; Twitter – @OfficialDSSNG; Facebook – OfficialDSSNG while its Instagram is also @OfficialDSSNG.

Afunanya, who also made public his personal Twitter handle: @DrAfunanya_PNA, noted that all handles operated before March 6th, 2023 are fake.

“Its decision to operate them with effect from 6th March 2023 is to enhance public and stakeholder engagements. The public should be guided and note that any such handles before now were/are fake, please,” Afunanya said.