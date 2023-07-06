DSS nabs 2 smugglers over attack on customs officers

Officials of the State Security Service (SSS) have arrested two suspected smugglers for allegedly attacking customs officers in the South West of Nigeria and handed…

Officials of the State Security Service (SSS) have arrested two suspected smugglers for allegedly attacking customs officers in the South West of Nigeria and handed them over to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja.

The acting Controller of Zone A, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, said the suspects had been on the wanted list of security operatives for attacks and attempted murder.

Ejibunu said that the suspects shot at a customs patrol team and that an officer sustained bullet wounds.

He further said, “We wish to express our profound gratitude to sister security agencies for their unflinching synergy in the course of our operations. Special mention of the Department of State Services, Oyo State Command, for the arrest of notorious suspects that were on the wanted list for an attack on a customs patrol team escorting exhibits.”

