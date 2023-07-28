Dry spell: NDE trains 50 Borno youths on agric techniques

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 unemployed youths on agricultural techniques to boost food production business in Borno State.…

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 unemployed youths on agricultural techniques to boost food production business in Borno State.

This is coming at a time when Borno and its neighbouring states are facing a dry spell that threatens food security in the North East of Nigeria.

Declaring the five-day workshop open, the Director General (DG) of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the training on the KASH model of POST-SADTS would provide the participants with necessary skills for sustainable agriculture.

Represented by the state’s Coordinator of NDE, Muhammad Mukhtar, Fikpo said the participants would be trained on the rudiments of crop and animal production, as well as guide them on various ways of developing business ideas and management of their agribusinesses.

One of the resource persons, Dr Zakariyya Dauda, encouraged the participants to take the training seriously by learning ways to overcome weeds, insects and rodents, especially during the period of delayed rainfall.

