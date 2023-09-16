Dry spell: Farmers trained on off-farm business

Some young farmers in Borno State have been trained by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on off-farming businesses within the agricultural value chain…

Some young farmers in Borno State have been trained by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on off-farming businesses within the agricultural value chain to cushion the effect of dry spell across the state.

Declaring the training workshop open in Biu town, the Director-General of the NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said the training of 20 participants was a proactive step taken to mitigate the impact of low rainfall.

“This will spur sustainable off-farm employment growth service, agro processing and small-scale manufacturing crucial for rural employment,” he said.

The DG, represented by the state coordinator, Mohammed Mukhtar, assured that the training under Community Based Agricultural Training Scheme (CBATS) would create more employment opportunities in the state.

“Block farming model would enable the participants to acquire the knowledge and skills in their chosen areas of interest to become self-reliant, and create wealth for the nation,” he added.

