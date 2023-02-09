Drama as Atiku avoids endorsing gubernatorial candidate in Kano

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday took his campaign rally to Kano state where he reiterated his plans to…

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday took his campaign rally to Kano state where he reiterated his plans to reopen the borders, restore peace, ensure agriculture and industrial revolutions, among others.

However, a major highlight of the rally was the conspicuous avoidance by Atiku and the party hierarchy to endorse either of party’s two parallel gubernatorial candidates, with the absence of the usual handing over of party flag to the party’s gubernatorial candidate on the agenda of the rally.

Daily Trust reports that the party in Kano state has been engulfed in leadership crisis which culminated in the emergence of two parallel gubernatorial candidates – Mohammad Abacha and Sadiq Wali.

While Wali, son of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali, was acknowledged by the electoral umpire, which put his name on its list, a court recognised the son of former Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

During the presidential campaign rally of the party at the Sani Abacha stadium, our correspondent observed that both candidates were together with Atiku on the stage but the former Vice President did not make reference to either of them nor raise the hands of either of them while addressing the crowd.

A source among the party’s hierarchy, who asked not to be named, told our correspondent that the party was being careful especially as it was expecting the Supreme Court to rule on the issue on Friday.

“We don’t want Atiku to raise the hands of Abacha today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday), Supreme Court will say it is Wali that is our candidate,” he said.

In his short speech, Atiku asked Kano voters if they want the return of peace as well as a booming agriculture and industries, and the reopening of borders, to which the crowd answered in the affirmative.

He then said “only PDP administration can implement these four policies, that’s why I am appealing to you to vote PDP from top to bottom and I promise you these policies will be implemented.”