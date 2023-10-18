Dosu shocked by Peseiro, Uzoho’s response to Nigerians

A former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has expressed shock at recent comments credited to Coach Jose Peseiro and Francis Uzoho as their response to…

A former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has expressed shock at recent comments credited to Coach Jose Peseiro and Francis Uzoho as their response to the barrage of criticisms that have trailed the latter’s disappointing performances in goal for Nigeria.

Following his underwhelming showings in the friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portugal, most Nigerian football fans have questioned Uzoho’s ability to remain as Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper.

His critics have gone further to call on the national team handlers to look elsewhere for a more competent goalkeeper who will stand in between the sticks for the Super Eagles at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

However, his coach has since condemned Nigerian football fans for being too quick to blame his goalkeepers as he said Super Eagles strikers are not harshly criticised even when they miss glaring goal scoring opportunities.

As a matter of fact, Peseiro openly condemned the strikers for the number of chances they squandered in their last friendly match with the Mambas of Mozambique.

When asked by Daily Trust if he also feels Nigeria has a goalkeeping crisis ahead of the 2024 AFCON, the 1996 Olympic gold medallist said he was shocked by the position of Peseiro and Uzoho who seem to be oblivious of the problem that is staring the team in the face.

“I was shocked when I read the comments of Jose Peseiro which suggested that there is no problem. He said when strikers miss goals they are not criticised, which means he does not want his goalkeepers to be called out even when they make mistakes.

“I am surprised that he is comfortable with what is happening and his employers are not saying anything. Well, if NFF are comfortable with it, that’s fine.

“I also read that Uzoho himself said those Nigerians who are criticising him should come for trials in Europe and show how good they are. Maybe he is not happy with those who want him to be a better goalkeeper.

“It is surprising how these present players respond to those who criticise them. If even former internationals are not qualified to correct them, then it is better to keep quiet,” said the former Julius Berger keeper.

Dosu, therefore, said since the present Super Eagles players are intolerant to criticisms, it will be better to sit and watch proceedings quietly.

