Bandits kill 9 vigilantes in Bauchi

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have ambushed and killed nine vigilantes, popularly known as ‘Yan Ba Beli, in Gamji village in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State.

A member of the vigilante group, who didn’t want to be named, explained that the incident happened on Sunday when the vigilantes were on patrol against the bandits who had been kidnapping citizens for ransom around the Gamji Mountain in Ningi LGA.

The source further said, “When the vigilantes veered into the ambush, the bandits opened fire with superior weapons and overpowered the vigilantes and in the process killed nine of them on the spot and injured others.”

He added that the corpses of the victims were recovered on Monday morning and buried at the scene of the incident according to Islamic rites.

The Caretaker Chairman of Ningi LGA, Ibrahim Mato, who confirmed the incident, condemned it, saying the government would continue to do everything possible to protect lives and property.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Bauchi State Police Command were not successful.

Meanwhile, City & Crime reports that Ningi LGA is one of the epicentres of banditry and kidnapping for ransom in the state.

