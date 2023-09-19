Don’t use security agencies to harass opposition, Atiku tells Tinubu

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar has urged the President Bola Ahmed…

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar has urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government not to use the security agencies to harass opposition voices in the country.

Atiku in a series of tweet on his X, formerly Twitter, observed yesterday that affording opposing forces the political space to thrive is never a flaw, but a strength that enriches democracy as “best ideas are then tested and subjected to various viewpoints, leading to refinement and superb execution.”

Atiku explained that he understood the frustration of the younger generation with a country of so much promises.

“The government must avoid the temptation of conceding to the agenda of anti-democratic forces,” he said.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...