‘Don’t use my family for clout,’ Reminisce warns internet trolls

Famous Nigerian rap artiste, Reminisce, has given a stern warning to internet trolls about using his family for clout. In an X post, the rap…

Famous Nigerian rap artiste, Reminisce, has given a stern warning to internet trolls about using his family for clout. In an X post, the rap artiste noted that he would ‘hunt down’ anyone who uses his family for ‘banger tweet’.

He tweeted, “All fun and games, but no use my family find ‘banger tweet’ I WILL FISH YOU OUT! and BELIEVE ME … hashtags WONT help! Mo ma wo inu e Jade bi Idun ni! Ti a ban sunkun…” (sic)

The born Remilekun Khalid Safaru and known by his stage names Reminisce and Alaga Ibile, he is a Nigerian singer, rapper, songwriter and actor who hails from Ogun State. He performs in English and in his native language, Yoruba.

