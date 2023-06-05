Don’t set palace, Edo govt on war path, league warns group

A group under the aegis of the Edo Justice League (EJL) has cautioned the Edo National Voice (ENV) over its comments penultimate week in…

A group under the aegis of the Edo Justice League (EJL) has cautioned the Edo National Voice (ENV) over its comments penultimate week in the media that the state government has stopped monthly allocation to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC).

The league in a statement by its convener, Charles Omoregbe, said ENV dished out lies and misrepresented facts relating to the allocation to BTC.

The statement reads in part: “We see the comment as self-serving for the ENV to try to sell a series of half-truths with the aim of misleading Edo people to believe that a disagreement exists between our revered royal palace and the government of Edo State.

He noted that the state government had said it had no interest in taking into custody any of the stolen Benin artefacts being returned to the state.

The statement reads further: “The state government is working with all stakeholders in Edo’s traditional institution to enhance harmony in the administration of the traditional system in the state.

“We, therefore, caution ENV to desist from trying to drive a wedge between the government and the traditional institution as this does not serve the good interest of Edo people.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...