Don’t plunge Rivers into anarchy, N/Delta youths caution Wike, Fubara

The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, and other youth groups in the Niger Delta region have cautioned the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara, and his predecessor who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against plunging the state into a state of anarchy for selfish reasons.

This was contained in a communique at the end of their one-day peace and security summit, signed by the IYC national president, Alaye Theophilus; President, Bayelsa Youth Association, Doupere Precious; President, Ibom Youth Council, Lord Knight and the President, Urhobo Youth Leader Council, Emuejevoke Esesiobe, among others.

Daily Trust reports that Wike and Fubara have been at daggers-drawn over the control of politics and governance in Rivers State, leading to intense crisis in the state House of Assembly and among chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

According to the communique, the call became necessary to forestall breakdown of law and order and ensure peace and stability of Rivers State.

The communique reads in parts, “On the political stability in Rivers State, we urge the politicians causing political turbulence in the state to sheath their swords.

“This state is critical to both the region and the nation, and we cannot stand idle and watch while it descends into crisis.

“We advocate for peace throughout the entire Niger Delta region, not just in Rivers State. Peace fosters development, and we are committed to preventing the current crises in Rivers State from escalating into a breakdown of law and order.”