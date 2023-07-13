‘Don’t get under pressure to marry’, Funke Akindele open up on failed marriage

Multiple-award winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has recounted her ordeal over her first failed marriage. The actress said she dreamt of a happy married life…

Multiple-award winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has recounted her ordeal over her first failed marriage.

The actress said she dreamt of a happy married life with children but what she got was the opposite which causeed her to lose many deals in her career.

Akindele revealed these in a recent interview session with media personality, Chude Jidenowo, as she advised singles not to rush into marriage due to societal pressure.

She narrated how she was able to overcome this terrible period in her life by focusing solely on her work as a distraction.

The actress said, “I have never addressed this issue but I will do now to encourage ladies that are pressured to get married. Please calm down and take your time because if you rush in, you rush out…that is the lesson learnt.

“You know, I just wanted to get married. I want to do things right, have children and all that. When I went into the (first) marriage, it didn’t work fine. And it ended in a very bad way, on social media, the noise was everywhere. I was actually filming and somebody called me and told me, I wanted to die! You know I cried, lost some good deals then. But I didn’t let it break me.”

Giving a piece of advice to the unmarried youths, Akindele said, “As a young lady out there, do not be pressured to get married. Get married because you want to get married, because you love him, and you want to spend the rest of your life with him.

“Don’t get married because mummy and daddy are saying get married or your friend just got married, have children because you want to have children, you want to be blessed with children, you love children.

“Don’t have children because society will say ‘Ah she’s barren ohh, 12 years 6 years e never marry.’ Ignore the gossip, ignore the naysayers, give them ‘sorry the middle finger, I don’t care. Yes, ignore because you have your life, do what makes you happy,” she added.

Akindele’s second marriage collapsed last year but her ex-husband has since remarried.

