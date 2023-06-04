Support my father, Tinubu’s daughter tells Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eldest child, Chief Folashade Iyabo-Ojo, has sough understanding and support for her father in his quest to make Nigeria a better place.

She made the plea at the Evolving Women In Politics (EWIP) Presidential Inauguration Victory dinner in Abuja on Saturday.

The event was for the celebration of Tinubu’s victory at the election and his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

“I seek fellow Nigerians understanding and support for our President to succeed. I also want to appreciate Nigerian women. This is our turn, our hope is renewed. I must appreciate the commitment of this group, EWIP, for what we have done, the love is overwhelming.’

“All that you have committed to this cause may God return it to you in a million fold. What you have done for someone else, may your children enjoy it while you are alive. Thank you for being patriotic, you spent your money, time, and resources towards this cause,” Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, said.

In her welcome address, the National President of EWIP, Hajia Fatima Bello, said, “We are here to appreciate our journey so far and to celebrate our father and President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his inauguration. EWIP is a group of women supporting women to bring the best out of us.

“Our principal and grand matron talked about 35 percent women inclusion, we have visited about 200-300 Obas in four years and they said yes to us. His (Tinubu) leadership is second to none. He is talk and do. Only God is 100 percent but we trust that he will be able to do all that he promised. We called him to come and contest. We know he can fix Nigeria. We trust that he will appoint more women in his government. We are proud of him.’

Member-elect of the Federal House of Representatives, Kosofe Local Government in Lagos State, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, in her keynote said, “EWIP has been my baby, I have known EWIP before SWAGA happened. EWIP is very strategic and important if we want women participation in politics to increase. These women are already interested and passionate to go into politics. I want to charge us to tell more women to join EWIP.”

Ogbara advised Nigerian women to be each other’s sister’s keeper and should not allow men them against each other.

“Be your sisters’ keeper and not be against your sister. What she will get can’t stop what you will get. When we are united, there is nothing that we cannot get,” she said.

