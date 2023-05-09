✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Don Jazzy turns soap maker

Nigeria’s legendary beatmaker, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has ventured into the beauty business. The Mavin Record boss hinted on his new…

Nigeria’s legendary beatmaker, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has ventured into the beauty business. The Mavin Record boss hinted on his new venture into the soap-making business.

Asides from being a music mogul, Don Jazzy also has ventured into the oil and gas business. He has also ventured into the food business with his Jazzy Burger.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, Don Jazzy said, “Yesterday my baby Mavin turned 11. Today is the beginning of another exciting journey for me. Allow me to introduce to you my new baby #Drip.

“For the past year and a half, I have spent time with experts perfecting my first range of beauty soaps (Drip Carrot, Drip papaya, Drip Vit C and Gold) and I am so proud to present to you with love @DripSoapAfrica.”

