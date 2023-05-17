Doma Utd ready for do-or-die clash with Rivers United — Onigbinde

The Technical Adviser of Doma United, Coach Akinade Onigbinde, has declared that the ‘Savannah Scorpions’ are ready to take the fight to Rivers United today…

The Technical Adviser of Doma United, Coach Akinade Onigbinde, has declared that the ‘Savannah Scorpions’ are ready to take the fight to Rivers United today in their rescheduled week 16 match at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port-Harcourt.

Although it promises to be a crunch encounter, Onigbinde assured that Doma United will fight to get a result that will be good for their Super 6 ambition.

So, Doma United no doubt have a mountain to climb as they must avoid defeat in Port-Harcourt to maintain any hope of picking one of the playoff tickets in Group B.

While Rivers United and Lobi Stars who have 30 points each, are already home and dry, the remaining ticket can go to either Doma United or Sunshine which means the former must get at least a point in Port-Harcourt to keep hopes alive.

However, even if they lose against Rivers United, Doma United on 26 points will still qualify if they can beat Abia Warriors in the final match to acquire 29 points as victory for Sunshine Stars against Dakkada will fetch them only 27 points.

But even if Doma United lose to Rivers United and secure a point in the last match against Abia Warriors, they will still qualify on better goal difference, if Sunshine Stars on 24 points win against Dakkada with a slim margin.

Against this background, Onigbinde who spoke to Daily Trust yesterday said he was not asking for anything more than a good result that will keep Doma United in the Super 6 race.

“We know this is a crucial match and we are ready for the task before us. What we want is a result that will give us the Super 6 ticket.

“Rivers United are a big side and we respect them for what they have achieved. But we are going to keep aside the respect once we step on the field against them. After the match, we would give them their respect again.

“It must also be remembered that we were the first to beat Rivers United this season so they also know the danger we pose to them,” he said.

Onigbinde maintained that the match against Rivers United and the last fixture against Abia Warriors are like Cup finals but Doma United are not losing sleep over anything.