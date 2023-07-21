Dollar videos: Kano anti-corruption engages Falana in Ganduje’s suit against probe

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) says it has engaged renowned rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), to help present its case in a suit filed by the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to stop the commission’s investigation into the alleged dollar bribery videos.

This was revealed on Friday by counsel for the commission, Usman Fari, after the proceeding wherein the court adjourned the hearing of the suit to July 25.

The adjournment came after counsel to Ganduje, Basil Hemba, told the court that the applicant needed more time to respond to the counter-affidavit filed by the commission.

“On 25th July, the learned senior advocate, Femi Falana (SAN) will lead the lawyers on behalf of six respondents. He was engaged by the commission to lead us in the matter and we are very ready to proceed with the case,” Fari said while speaking with journalists.

Daily Trust gathered that the senior lawyer was billed to arrive in Kano on Friday morning to lead the team but had some challenges with his flight.

Recall that the former governor had filed the application for the “enforcement of his fundamental human rights to a fair hearing, private and family life and to acquire and own property” before the Federal High Court in Kano after the anti-graft commission announced that it had invited him to appear before it to answer questions in relations to its investigation on the viral videos allegedly showing him stuffing US Dollar notes in his pockets allegedly received as kickbacks from a contractor.

Pursuant to this application, the court presided over by Justice A.M. Liman on July 7 granted an ex-parte motion that restrained the PCACC and seven others from inviting or harassing the former governor over the alleged dollar bribery video pending the hearing and determination of the application.

Meanwhile, a similar case filed to stop the anti-graft commission from investigating an alleged missing N100billion local government funds during the immediate past administration has been adjourned until a date to be communicated by the court, which was presided over by Justice S.A. Amobeda.

