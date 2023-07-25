Dollar videos: Ganduje knows fate on suit to stop arrest Sep. 22

A Federal High Court in Kano has fixed September 22 to deliver judgement in a fundamental human rights suit filed by the former governor of…

A Federal High Court in Kano has fixed September 22 to deliver judgement in a fundamental human rights suit filed by the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, to stop his arrest in investigations on alleged dollar bribery videos.

Daily Trust reports that the court on July 7 restrained the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), the Nigeria Police Force and six others from inviting, harassing and arresting Ganduje, his family or any of his appointee who served under his administration, pending the hearing and determination of substantive originating motion.

Ganduje in the suit is seeking the order of the court to restrain PCACC and others from arresting, investigating and inviting him over the alleged dollar videos.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, counsel for the applicant, Matthew Burkaa (SAN) in further affidavit in response of the respondents, said the fundamental rights suit was to protect the right of Ganduje and sought to protect his family members and political appointees.

“My Lord we are not saying Ganduje should not be invited or investigated but rather do it according to law,” he said.

However, counsel for the PCACC, Femi Falana (SAN) told the court that the applicant’s immunity had expired on May 29.

“We have filed 23 paragraph counter affidavit, four exhibits and a written address as our argument. This case is a public interest litigation not personal. The applicant wants to use the order to protect his reputation and protect parties that are not before court,” he said.

Falana said the court could not protect the names of those who are not before the court.

“This is a gaging suit. The PCACC invited the applicant to investigate on alleged N1 billion theft. Therefore if you are invited you must honor the invitation,” he added.

Falana urged the court to dismiss the exparte it earlier granted the applicant.

Counsel for the Nigeria Police, Sunday Ekwe and that of the DSS, I B Bulus, aligned themselves with the position of the PCACC.

Counsel for Attorney General of Kano, Khalifa Hashim, filed a three-paragraph counter affidavit dated July 19 and urged the court to dismiss the exparte.

After hearing all arguments, Justice A. M Liman, adjourned the matter until September 22 for judgement.

