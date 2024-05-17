Doctors refute suspension of colleague over neglect of patient

The Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners in Kano State has dismissed media reports on the suspension of a doctor accused of neglecting…

The Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners in Kano State has dismissed media reports on the suspension of a doctor accused of neglecting a patient at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital in Kano.

Dr. Anas Idris, the secretary of the association, said the story was false and fabricated, as the patient in question received adequate attention and was admitted by the same doctor on duty.

According to Dr. Anas, the doctor diagnosed the patient with chronic kidney disease requiring emergency dialysis, a procedure not available at the hospital.

“Besides the kidney disease, the patient was also diagnosed with hepatitis B. Unfortunately, the hospital’s dialysis machines are not suitable for aseptic patients,” Dr. Anas explained, adding that “We have nine dialysis machines, of which seven are operational, while the other two are idle.”

Due to the lack of appropriate facilities, the patient was referred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where such services are available.

Dr. Anas further said after the referral, the doctor was questioned by the Chief Medical Officer regarding the patient’s protocol. Following the exchange, the doctor, feeling unwell due to the demanding nature of the work, retired to the call room for rest before the appearance of the Chief Medical Officer.

Contrary to the Hospital Management Board’s claim of the doctor abandoning her duty post, Dr. Anas stated that no one attempted to contact her until the next day when she learned of her suspension through a press release.

The association also disputed the board’s assertion that the state government had approved allowances for medical doctors, stating that their hazard allowance remains at a meager N4,600, significantly lower than their counterparts in other states.

Dr. Anas emphasised that doctors in Kano have not received their annual increment for about eight years.

He called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and address the grievances of medical practitioners in the state.

Dr. Anas warned of potential industrial action if such issues persist, stating that such challenges are driving doctors away from the state.