Do everything possible to free Bazoum, Nigerien envoy tells US

Nigerien ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Mamadou Kiari Liman-Tinguiri, has called on his host country to do “everything possible” to free ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been under house arrest since the elite Presidential guard toppled his government late July.

Speaking in New York City on Sunday, the enjoy, who appeared on French broadcaster, France24 News, said, “The detained head of state was democratically elected and to deprive him from food, this is not something acceptable.

“This is inhumane. This is cruel. This shouldn’t be tolerated by any state and by anybody. And I am calling on the United States to do everything they can to stop this situation.”

Bazoum, who has been in detention since being ousted by the military last month, was visited by his doctor on Saturday amid rising concerns for his health.

The doctor said he was holding up well given the situation, but was running low on food.

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, leader of the junta, had said the military was ready for dialogue.

Since his gang overthrew Bazoum on July 26, Tchiani’s regime had shunned several peaceful overtures.

But speaking during a meeting with Islamic scholars from Nigeria, Tichani was quoted to have said doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter.

Daily Trust had reported how Islamic scholars led by Sheik Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, met with the junta in Niger’s capital on Saturday.

In a statement Sheik Lau issued after the meeting, he said his delegation and the coup leader deliberated on several issues including ECOWAS demand for the reinstatement of Bazoum.

Asked if the discussion for dialogue took place, Lau quoted Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine,the Prime Minister of Niger, who was appointed by the junta as saying, “Yes, for sure. That was exactly what the leader of our country told them, he did not say he was not open to dialogue.”

