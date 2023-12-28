Djokovic says Nadal will ‘want to be best’ again

World number one Novak Djokovic believes Rafael Nadal will be competitive at next month’s Australian Open, despite his injury absence. The Spaniard, 37, a 22-time…

The Spaniard, 37, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, is set to make his comeback in Brisbane this weekend ahead of the first tennis major of the year.

His last match was a second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in January.

The 2024 edition of that tournament begins on 14 January in Melbourne.

Nadal has said that 2024 is likely to be his final season on tour, after needing surgery on a hip injury and slipping down to 670th in the world rankings.

He won the Australian Open in 2009 and 2022 and is a record 14-time champion at the French Open.