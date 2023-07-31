DJ Cuppy Finally Confirms Breakup With British Fiancé

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola, who is professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has updated her current relationship status. In a tweet at the weekend, the…

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola, who is professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has updated her current relationship status.

In a tweet at the weekend, the entertainer confirmed she and her British boxer fiancé, Ryan Taylor, had gone their separate ways.

She shared a photo with her adopted “sons”, while referring to herself as a single mom of two.

Tweeting a picture with her sons, the Gelato crooner stated: “It’s giving single mum of two. LMAO.”

In May 2021, Cuppy acquired the two Pomeranian brothers at three-month-old.

In a video which she shared afterwards, she introduced the puppies as her ‘babies’, naming them Dúdú and FünFün Otedola.

Cuppy and the boxer sparked breakup speculation earlier in the month after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Taylor made a suggestive post almost the same time after he unfollowed his beau on Instagram in which she reciprocated.

The British boxer advised individuals against holding onto things capable of hampering one’s growth spiritually.

“If it’s blocking your spiritual growth, let it go. Have a blessed Friday. #Alhamdulillah for everything”, he wrote.

