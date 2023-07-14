DisCos Move To Hike Tariff, Seek NERC’s Nod

Eleven electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have sought the approval of the Nigerian Electricity Companies (DisCos) to review tariffs. This was contained in a joint application…

Eleven electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have sought the approval of the Nigerian Electricity Companies (DisCos) to review tariffs.

This was contained in a joint application dated 14th July, 2023 titled, “Notice of Application for Rate Review By the Electricity Distribution Companies.”

They established their calls for rating the review on the requirement to incorporate changes in macroeconomic parameters as well as other elements affecting the quality of service, operations and sustainability of the companies.

“Pursuant to Section 116 (1) and 2(a&b) of the Electricity Act 2023 and other extant rules, the eleven (11) successor electricity distribution companies (“DisCos”) have filed an application for rate review with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC” or the “Commission”),” the letter partly read.

Tinubu asked to Ignore fake news targeted at FG officials

NEWS EXTRA: I saw masquerade voting in Kogi – REC

“The request for rate review is premised on the need to incorporate changes in macroeconomic parameters and other factors affecting the quality of service, operations and sustainability of the companies.”

The energy distributors also disclosed that the Commission would welcome comments from Nigerians, stating, “Accordingly, the Commission hereby invites the general public for comments on the rate review applications by the distribution licensees.

“Interested stakeholders are advised to review and take into consideration the excerpts of the Rate Review Applications filed with the Commission by the respective licensees.

“The applications can be accessed on the Commission’s website at www.nerc.gov.ng.

“As part of the rule-making process and in the exercise of the powers conferred by the Electricity Act, the Commission shall conduct a Rate Case Hearing on the applications prior to making a ruling.

“Any person wishing to participate in the proceedings as an intervenor should forward his/her application to [email protected] before close of business on 20th July 2023. The Request to Participate shall include the following:

“i. An explanation of the person’s interest in the proceeding and how the party would be affected by the outcome of the Application; and

“ii. A description of the party’s concerns, observations comments and/or objections to the application.

“All members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to send their comments or representations before the close of business on 20th July 2023 to the Chairman/CEO, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.”

Some DisCos had notified consumers of tariff hike with effect from July 1, 2023. However, they backed down after NERC said it was not notified of the move.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...