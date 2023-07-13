NEWS EXTRA: I saw masquerade voting in Kogi – REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Kogi State, Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet, has narrated how he felt seeing a masquerade voting in the last general…

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Kogi State, Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet, has narrated how he felt seeing a masquerade voting in the last general election in the state.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting tagged “Strengthening Community engagement towards a violence free November 2023 Governorship election in Kogi State”, the REC said he was shocked when he saw a video clip of the incident

“At what point do we register masquerades to vote in Kogi?” Longpet asked.

He advised politicians to play the game by the rules, stressing that the said masquerade that voted drew his confidence from politicians, not INEC officials or the security operatives.

Remi Tinubu gives N250,000.000 each to flood victims of TradeMore Estate

Google Bard introduces new more features, languages, countries

He said the role of the commission is to conduct the election within the ambit of the law, adding that the organization is perfecting its activities to ensure a credible, free and fair election in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The REC stressed further that the last election witnessed instances of instability, destruction of lives and property at some voting points.

“Final list of candidates contesting 11th November governorship election in the state has been published. Campaign in public is expected to commence on 14th June 2023. Let us all engage in the campaign of issues and caution supporters to operate with the rules as amended in Electoral act 2022,” he said.

While he advised the political actors to shun thuggery and other vices for peaceful election, he said the commission arrested 215 electoral offenders in the last election in the country who will soon be prosecuted.

AIG Zone 8, Babatunde Ishola, Kogi state commissioner of police, and representatives of various security agencies in the state, including traditional rulers and other interest groups, urged the political actors in the election to shun any form of vices in order to achieve peaceful polls.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...