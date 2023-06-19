Diri offers scholarships, jobs to children, widows of deceased Bayelsa Queens’ supporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has granted scholarships to the university level for children of the four supporters of Bayelsa Queens Football Club…

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has granted scholarships to the university level for children of the four supporters of Bayelsa Queens Football Club who died in a road accident a week ago.

The governor also directed immediate employment for their wives while anyone who does not have what is required for employment should be given financial support to start a business.

Diri directed the Ministry of Trade and Industry to liaise with the Office of the Secretary to the State Government to immediately effect the pronouncement.

The governor gave the directives on Saturday during the funeral service for the deceased at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

Eze Igali 38, Kurotimi Igali 36, Clement Diripigi 34 and Philemon Ogidi 38 lost their lives in an auto crash last Sunday on their way to Asaba to support the state’s female team playing the final game of the Super Six playoff.

Diri said they were promising youths who died in active service to the state.

“We join the Igali, Diripigi and Ogidi families to mourn these four young men of Eniwari and Fonibiri communities, all in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of our state.

“They gave their best to the state. They contributed their quota towards the development of Bayelsa and they died in active service.

Speaking on behalf of the Igali family, Ambassador Boladei Igali said while they cannot question the will of God over the tragedy that befell the family, it will not deter them from being one of the biggest sporting families in the country.

Igali thanked the governor and the state government for their support since the incident occurred.

The remains of the four youths were buried on Saturday at the Azikoro cemetery in Yenagoa.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...