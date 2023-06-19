The beauty of Nigeria’s democracy

Twenty-four years into the fourth republic, democracy has become a prevalent term in Nigeria’s socio-political discourse. It encompasses multiple meanings, interpretations, and diverse understandings, shaped…

Twenty-four years into the fourth republic, democracy has become a prevalent term in Nigeria’s socio-political discourse. It encompasses multiple meanings, interpretations, and diverse understandings, shaped by various factors such as social backgrounds, education, profession, and personal experiences.

For some individuals, democracy revolves around social and economic rights, the well-being of citizens, and the government’s ability to positively impact their lives and livelihoods. To them, democracy loses its meaning if it fails to address their needs, alleviate poverty, provide security, and fulfil their basic requirements.

On the other hand, for some people, democracy primarily concerns human rights and civic participation. They view any violation of human rights as a threat to democracy and the denial of citizens’ freedom to engage in civic activities as a political evil and an invitation to anarchy.

In recent times, electoral manipulation and other forms of electoral malpractice have been regarded as democratic sins that challenge the state’s sovereignty. Elections in Nigeria have become a significant means through which citizens exercise their sovereignty. Consequently, any attempt to manipulate the democratic process often leads to tensions and instability.

In Nigeria, elections have historically fueled national unrest, dividing the nation into winners and losers, traitors and patriots, enemies and friends, supporters and opponents. Twenty-four years into the fourth republic, many Nigerians still question whether democracy is truly being practised or a makeshift arrangement established by the elite to foster national reconciliation and peace.

Unfortunately, democracy in Nigeria continues to face obstacles. Elections struggle to establish credibility, social justice remains a distant dream, and peace and security are elusive expectations.

Nigeria’s democracy possesses its own distinctiveness and peculiarities. It is a political enterprise, a source both of good fortune and misfortune, a theatre of conflict, and at times, a sepulchre where destinies, hopes, lives, and dreams are buried.

Nigeria’s democracy is like a movie, with men and women merely playing their roles, entering and exiting the stage; one individual assuming multiple parts throughout their lifetime. Today’s governor could become tomorrow’s president, yesterday’s journalist might turn into tomorrow’s propagandist, and the patriot of the past could become an enemy in the future. These transformations are not necessarily due to changes in character but rather influenced by the circumstances and roles assigned to them at a particular time.

The recent valedictory sessions of the 9th National Assembly highlighted some of the challenges to Nigeria’s democracy. The assembly, often referred to as a rubber stamp, saw many lawmakers struggling to articulate their contributions to the nation. Some resorted to inanities, while others shed tears and accused the citizens and the rest of the country of being unfair to them.

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, during his valedictory oration as the senator representing Bauchi South, even counted one of his contributions as persuading his wife, who served as the president of the Court of Appeal, to influence judicial decisions in favour of his colleagues.

Bulkachuwa’s admission did not come as a surprise to many Nigerians, who were taken aback by the extent of his sincerity in openly revealing one of his political tactics. This incident highlights the deceptive nature of Nigeria’s democracy, where hidden agenda, waves of political manoeuvring, and undercurrents exist.

Nigeria’s democracy has become a commodity where power can be acquired and maintained through financial means. The political landscape operates like a marketplace where trade and unusual business practices thrive. Whether it’s at party secretariats, rally grounds, party conventions, legislative houses, or government offices, most policies are influenced by exchanges of offers and acceptance.

The beauty of democracy is often used as a national cliché by Nigerian democrats to describe the inherent virtues and positive aspects.

A beautiful democracy does not hide; it earns admiration from all. A beautiful democracy is fair, peaceful, just, and self-assertive. Its courts serve as temples of justice, where judgments are not miraculous or mysterious but based on sound principles.

In a beautiful democracy, the integrity of the ballot is protected, ensuring its safety and security. It remains impervious to threats or compromises by thugs and individuals driven by monetary interests. Democracy should not be explained through endless concatenation and vain rhetoric. Instead, it should be simple and straightforward—a path that, once taken, brings about meaningful change.

The task facing the new governments at various levels is to enhance the beauty of Nigeria’s democracy. This involves making democracy less complex and ambiguous. Democracy should be explained through good governance, sustainable development, mutual prosperity, justice, equity, and a sense of hope that resonates throughout the nation. These are the qualities we aspire to witness from democracy and all those in positions of power who are beneficiaries of the ideal.

Wealth Ominabo is the Communications Officer at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation

