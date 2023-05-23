Direct Entry Registration closes May 30 – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the 2023 Direct Entry e-PIN sales would close on Saturday, 26th May, 2023, while registration of…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the 2023 Direct Entry e-PIN sales would close on Saturday, 26th May, 2023, while registration of those who obtained the e-PIN will end on Tuesday, 30th May, 2023.

The board, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the 2023 DE registration, which commenced in February, 2023, was extended for all desiring candidates to register and was, at a point, suspended to facilitate the incorporation of certain safeguards designed to enhance the sanctity of the exercise.

“The 2023 DE registration is unique among many others as it came with some features meant to enhance the Board’s capacity to permanently address those loopholes hitherto being exploited by some vested interests,” he said.

“It was, therefore, not at all surprising to witness the surge in the number of candidates in one or two of our offices.”

“The new regime, which has exposed the quantum of cases of falsifications and other infractions in the DE value chain as reported is one of the many gains of the regulated DE registration exercise.”

According to him, the Board has been able to capture only deserving candidates with only pockets of outstanding candidates remaining in a couple of Board’s offices particularly in Lagos.

He said even there, the Board has adopted a scheduling system whereby candidates are allocated to specific days for their DE registration to preclude any further incidence of overcrowding.

“The Board has grant some registration access points to ETC/JKK to ensure that all desiring candidates in Lagos are registered.

“As such, all eligible candidates for the DE in Lagos can either visit our Ikoyi office to be registered or proceed to ETC/JKK Ikorodo road Anthony to registered before the closing date,” he said.