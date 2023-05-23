Kogi guber: INEC confirms Ajaka as SDP candidate

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has confirmed Honourable Muritala Yakubu Ajaka as candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the November 11 gubernatorial election…

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has confirmed Honourable Muritala Yakubu Ajaka as candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the November 11 gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kogi State, Dr Hale Gabriel Longpet, disclosed this in Lokoja, the state capital, shortly after the party submitted a document to that effect.

Dr Longpet said the party had satisfied the Electoral Act 2022, though subject to the supremacy of Nigerian Constitution, stressing that SDP ‘s substitution of candidates “which favours Honourable Muritala Yakubu Ajaka is hereby accepted”.

Ajaka, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dumped ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party about a month ago for alleged irregularities in the primary of the party which the ruling party did not address properly.

Addressing the cheering crowd at INEC headquarters Lokoja on Monday, Ajaka who was in company of his deputy said, “the journey to liberate Kogi State from the hand of Civilian dictatorship has just began” .

He assured the people of the state that there shall be light at the end of the tunnel, stressing that they should support his candidature and vote him in the next governorship election.

“You will not regret voting for me. Give me your support . I know your feelings and challenges before the state. I will strive to fix it by your support and grace of God”, he said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ajaka has picked Chief Sam Abenemi, a seasoned politician from Kogi West senatorial District, particularly Lokoja/Koton, the state as his running mate.

A month ago, Abenemi resigned as the Deputy Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi.

He was chairman of Lokoja Local Government and formerly Kogi Commissioner for Water Resources,.