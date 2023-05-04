Diphtheria killed 73, infected 557 Nigerians in 21 states – WHO

The World Health Organisation yesterday said Nigeria had recorded 557 confirmed cases and 73 deaths from diphtheria since the beginning of this year. In its…

In its latest situation report, the WHO said 21 states had been affected by the diphtheria outbreak.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable disease which spreads between people mainly by direct contact or through the air via respiratory droplets. It can affect all age groups, however unimmunized children are particular at risk.

The WHO said the majority (83%) of cases were reported from Kano (1188), Yobe (97), Katsina (61), Lagos (25), Sokoto (14) and Zamfara (13).

The report said from May 14, 2022 to April 9, 2023, a total of 1,439 suspected cases had been reported of which 557 (39%) were confirmed, including 73 deaths among the confirmed cases (case fatality ratio of 13%).

It stated, “In December 2022, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention was notified of suspected diphtheria outbreaks in Kano and Lagos States.

“Nigeria has previously reported diphtheria outbreaks, with the most significant reported in 2011 affecting the rural areas of Borno State, in the northeast of the country.”

The WHO said in January, the number of confirmed cases increased, peaking at over 150 cases in week 4 of 2023 (ending 28 January).

It said since then, a weekly decreasing trend had been observed.

“Laboratory-confirmed cases were reported from Kano (45), Lagos (3), Kaduna (1), Katsina (1), and Osun (1) states. Among the 557 confirmed cases, 73 deaths were recorded, for a CFR of 13%.”