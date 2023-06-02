Digital Trust ,WikkiTimes, Premium Times, others join NAMPIS Innovative Cohort

Digital Trust and nine other media organizations have joined the Nigeria Media Innovation Program's innovative business capacity-building...

Digital Trust and nine other media organizations have joined the Nigeria Media Innovation Program’s (NAPMIS) innovative business capacity-building coaching initiative.

In a statement, NAMIP announced that the media organizations were selected from over 150 applications after careful consideration by an Advisory Committee comprising leading professionals in journalism, business, academia and innovative enterprise.

NAMIP is a 3-year initiative working to increase capacity, generate sustainable and diverse revenue streams, and build audiences of independent media in Nigeria, particularly those reaching underserved communities.

It was launched by Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF) in 2022 and funded by MacArthur Foundation.

The programme seeks to support the editorial independence of media organisations by strengthening their financial sustainability.

However, the ten selected organizations joined the 14 media organizations that were selected in 2022.

The selected participants for this round are: Digital Trust, ASHE News, MSME Africa, Nigeria Health Watch, Omalicha Radio, Premium Times, TechPoint Africa, The Republic, WikkiTimes, Women Radio

The programme said that new participants will benefit from both a bespoke and broad range of resources, mentorship and capacity-building opportunities and technical support, all geared towards fostering an environment conducive to experimentation, growth, and the creation of sustainable revenue solutions that will embolden editorial independence in Nigeria’s media industry.

The statement reads, “NAMIP is an effort to support innovative growth and experimentation targeted at organizational sustainability,” said Bilal Randeree, MDIF’s Regional Director for Africa & MENA. “It has the fortune of building on past developmental efforts by MDIF to strengthen media across the continent and the world. This is why the program explores a mix of interventions aimed at the success of our beneficiaries”.

“Being aware of the importance of good journalism and the media’s role of information circulation, as well as facilitating diverse public discourse, it is crucial for these media organizations to be institutionally strong with diverse revenue options,” said Adedeji Adekunle, NAMIP’s Program Director. This will ensure that media independence and pluralism can continue to grow in Nigeria.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...