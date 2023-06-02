PHOTOS: Shettima commissions National Assembly mosque

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has commissioned the Jumu’at Mosque built by the Muslim Ummah in the National Assembly.
Shettima represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the occasion.
In his remark, the Vice President said, he was at the Commissioning to felicitate with members of the Muslim Ummah in the National Assembly.
He called on leaders to act with humility as they discharge their responsibilities while in positions of authority and seek their hereafter through similar projects and charity.
See the pictures below:
