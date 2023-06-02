✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Photo news

PHOTOS: Shettima commissions National Assembly mosque

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has commissioned the Jumu'at Mosque built by the Muslim Ummah in the National Assembly. Shettima represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the…

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has commissioned the Jumu’at Mosque built by the Muslim Ummah in the National Assembly.

Shettima represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the occasion.

In his remark, the Vice President said, he was at the Commissioning to felicitate with members of the Muslim Ummah in the National Assembly.

He called on leaders to act with humility as they discharge their responsibilities while in positions of authority and seek their hereafter through similar projects and charity.

See the pictures below:

