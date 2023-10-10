Deputy Senate president, Emir of Kano, Tinubu’s son, others grace Polo tourney

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin was the special guest of honour at the grand finale of the 2023 Kano Polo Tournament…

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin was the special guest of honour at the grand finale of the 2023 Kano Polo Tournament held on Sunday, at the Usman Dantata Polo Ground, Kano State.

The colourful event attracted dignitaries from across the country and beyond. Royal fathers at the event included; His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Ahmed Malam Madori (Jigawa North-East), and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Communication, Senator Ikra Bilbis (Zamfara Central) were among other dignitaries who watched the prestigious tournament.

Polo enthusiasts from across the country and beyond witnessed the grand finale of the tournament. Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was also at the event.

AGAD Rumbu team defeated Golden Ranch to win Senator Barau I Jibrin’s cup.

The high point of the event, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ismail Mudashir was the presentation of trophies and medals to the winners by the Deputy President of the Senate and the Emir of Kano.

