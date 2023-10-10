UDG Tenerife star, Rinsola excited by maiden Super Falcons invite

UDG Tenerife star, Rinsola Babajide is over the moon following her maiden call by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to the Super Falcons. Rinsola is…

UDG Tenerife star, Rinsola Babajide is over the moon following her maiden call by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to the Super Falcons.

Rinsola is one of 22 players that Nigeria invited for their match against Ethiopia in the second round of the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Qualifying Tournament later this month.

The London-born player said she was honoured to receive the invitation in her initial response to the call-up in a post on her Instagram page yesterday.

She also said the support she had received since the Nigeria Football Federation’s announcement of the call-up on Sunday had been incredible.

“I’m grateful and blessed to have received a call-up for the Olympic Qualifiers; the love I’ve been feeling has been very overwhelming. Thank you so much #Honoured #SuperFalcons,” the former England youth international stated alongside the picture above, which shows her in the Nigeria shirt.

Rinsola played for England at the U19, U19, and U21 levels before deciding to switch to Nigeria. Her decision may have been influenced by Monday Gift and Esther Okoronkwo, two Super Falcons players who frequently team up with Rinsola in Tenerife’s attack.

Rinsola’s experience playing for various teams in England, including Crystal Palace, Millwall Lionesses, Watford, Liverpool, and Brighton & Hove Albion, has been invaluable.

She then moved to Spain to play for Real Betis, where she scored nine goals in 38 games during the 2022-2023 season. She has signed a two-year contract with UDG Tenerife, bringing her skills and speed to the Super Falcons attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...